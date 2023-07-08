Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

SNCY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 6,366 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $142,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 6,366 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $142,853.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,472,860 shares of company stock valued at $69,971,645 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,659,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,529,000 after buying an additional 548,474 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

