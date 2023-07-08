Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

SNDR opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

