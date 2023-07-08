Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

NYSE PB opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

