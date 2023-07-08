Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $171.62 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $179.55.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

