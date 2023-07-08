Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $104.37 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $197,231,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after buying an additional 897,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 472,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 420,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

