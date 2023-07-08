Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on III. Barrington Research cut their price target on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Information Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of III opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76.
Insider Activity at Information Services Group
In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,739,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $800,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 544,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 113,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 140,522 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
