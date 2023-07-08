New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NYCB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.
New York Community Bancorp Price Performance
New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 535,107 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.