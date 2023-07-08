JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $71.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

MKC opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

