Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $225.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.95.

Tesla stock opened at $274.43 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.20.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

