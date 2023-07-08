Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $130.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.47.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.