Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $350.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RACE. Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.96.

Ferrari stock opened at $314.49 on Thursday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $327.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,470,000 after purchasing an additional 988,830 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

