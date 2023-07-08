Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.44. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 167,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,378 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,997,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

