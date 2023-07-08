Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $430.00 at Bank of America

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.11.

Shares of LAD opened at $313.42 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $315.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.02.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 33.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,568,000 after buying an additional 351,163 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,919,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,080,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,239,000 after buying an additional 67,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

