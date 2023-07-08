BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

