Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 33.73% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

