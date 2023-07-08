Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target Lowered to $1.80 at Bank of America

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $2.50 to $1.80 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE:LU opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lufax has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $29,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $21,711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after buying an additional 9,497,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after buying an additional 7,292,397 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

