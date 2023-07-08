Piper Sandler Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.79 on Thursday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

