Piper Sandler Increases BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $165.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BILL. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

