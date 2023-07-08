Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $101.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

