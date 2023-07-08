OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) PT Raised to $17.00

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. OPENLANE has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

