Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NYSE BXP opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

