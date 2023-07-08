Morgan Stanley Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) to “Overweight”

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.4 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

