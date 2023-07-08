EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $41.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.