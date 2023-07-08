AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $351.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $351.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.36.

NYSE AON opened at $335.33 on Thursday. AON has a one year low of $262.42 and a one year high of $347.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

