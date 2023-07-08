Truist Financial Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,017,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

