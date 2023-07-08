Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $146.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.80.

PGR stock opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.38. Progressive has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 5,249.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,942 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

