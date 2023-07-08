Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $197.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.77.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $184.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $189.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.