Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.
Veradigm Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.