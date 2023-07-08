Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Veradigm Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 296,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 128,380 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 73,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 671,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 551,077 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

