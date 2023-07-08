Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

Shares of ALL opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Allstate has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Allstate will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,532,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

