Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comcast Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comcast in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the cable giant will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 151,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 13,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.