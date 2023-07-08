FY2024 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Increased by Analyst

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for NCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth about $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 36.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NCR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

