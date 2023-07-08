Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the wireless technology company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
