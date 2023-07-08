Analysts Set Expectations for Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Microchip Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.62 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

