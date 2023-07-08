Zacks Research Weighs in on SunPower Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunPower in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of SPWR opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.82. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $15,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,180,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

