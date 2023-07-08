Comparing Silence Therapeutics (SLNCF) & Its Peers

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Free Report) is one of 379 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Silence Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors -9,680.90% -88.66% -23.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors 605 1751 4711 47 2.59

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silence Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 85.88%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silence Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A -3.75 Silence Therapeutics Competitors $202.44 million $18.16 million 22.03

Silence Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silence Therapeutics competitors beat Silence Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile



Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. Its siRNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company develops SLN360, which is in phase 2 clinical development to reduce high levels of lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and polycythemia vera. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs for three undisclosed targets leveraging Silence's mRNAi GOLD platform, as well as the company also collab with Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

