Financial Analysis: Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) vs. Its Peers

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACVFree Report) is one of 1,202 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund -$36.37 million N/A 11.92
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors $231.51 million -$3.60 million -48.14

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 1055 4633 6360 111 2.45

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 92.37%. Given Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 676.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund N/A N/A N/A
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 378.50% 7.95% 4.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund rivals beat Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.

