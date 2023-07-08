Financial Analysis: Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) vs. Its Peers

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Free Report) is one of 1,202 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund -$36.37 million N/A 11.92 Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors $231.51 million -$3.60 million -48.14

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 1055 4633 6360 111 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 92.37%. Given Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 676.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund N/A N/A N/A Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 378.50% 7.95% 4.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund rivals beat Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.

