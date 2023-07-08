Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) vs. ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Financial Contrast

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and ECARX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.70 billion 0.79 $300.00 million $5.88 19.21 ECARX $515.70 million 0.38 -$223.18 million N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than ECARX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.20% 25.68% 7.60% ECARX N/A N/A -30.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Science Applications International and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Science Applications International and ECARX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 4 1 0 2.00 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $113.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. ECARX has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.42%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Science Applications International beats ECARX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

