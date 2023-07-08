Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Price Target at $78.50

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday.

OGS opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $86,907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $33,464,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 383,693 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

