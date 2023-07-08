Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $97.83

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

ITT stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

