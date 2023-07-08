Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $50.57

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,574,000 after buying an additional 727,396 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,708,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,641,000 after buying an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POR opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

