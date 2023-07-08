Analysts Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Target Price at GBX 577.50

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 561.11 ($7.12).

Several research analysts have issued reports on EZJ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.74) to GBX 635 ($8.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 570 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 488.10 ($6.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.40). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 491.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 471.89.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.