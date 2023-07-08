Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Price Target at $142.77

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 4.1 %

MPC opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

