Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CSFB raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$39.70 and a 1 year high of C$49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.25.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Free Report ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1839623 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 55.63%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.