Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) PT at $99.83

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

