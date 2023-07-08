Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $168.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of MAA opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

