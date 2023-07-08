Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $65.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 88.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $14,208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 91,661 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

