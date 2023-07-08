Truist Financial Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $85.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $84.60.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.