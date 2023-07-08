Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BECN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $84.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

