Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $123.45 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 507,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 40.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 125,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 35.8% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

