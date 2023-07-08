Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

ACGL stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after buying an additional 534,690 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $866,650,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,165,000 after buying an additional 121,919 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

